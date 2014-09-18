WASHINGTON, Sept 18 Siemens Building
Technologies is recalling about 9,000 smoke detector fire alarms
because they can fail to sound, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety
Commission said on Thursday.
Four models of smoke detectors - Desigo, Faraday, H-Series
and Cerberus - use the SBGA-34 audible base that is being
recalled, the commission said in a statement.
The detectors are used in a total of nine Siemens, Desigo,
Cerberus and Faraday alarm systems, it said.
The alarms were made in China and imported by the Buffalo
Grove, Illinois, company, a unit of Germany's Siemens AG
.
They were sold from February 2013 to June 2014 for about
$120, and there have been no reports of injuries, it said.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson)