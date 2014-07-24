WASHINGTON, July 24 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission on Thursday approved the $985 million
deal between Sinclair Broadcast group and Allbritton
Communications Co with previously expected divestitures and
other conditions.
The FCC's Media Bureau said Sinclair will divest the TV
station in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and will give up licenses of
Allbritton stations in Birmingham, Alabama and Charleston, South
Carolina, delivering programming there through so-called
multi-casting on the signal of the stations Sinclair already
owns.
Sinclair will also terminate a sharing arrangement in the
Charleston, South Carolina market, the FCC said. Also, the
originally proposed sidecar arrangements with Howard Stirk
Holdings and Deerfield will not be included in the transaction,
the regulators said.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Chris Reese)