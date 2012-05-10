(Corrects spelling of name of Singapore official in paragraph
WASHINGTON, May 9 The first of a new class of
U.S. coastal warships will be sent to Singapore next spring for
a roughly 10-month deployment, the Navy said on Wednesday,
spotlighting a move that may stir China's fears of U.S.
involvement in South China Sea disputes.
Deployment of the shallow-draft ship "Freedom" will help
refine crew rotations, logistics and maintenance processes to
maximize the class's value to U.S. combat commanders, Rear
Admiral Thomas Rowden, the Navy's director of surface warfare,
told reporters.
"We'll be deploying the ship for about 10 months in the
spring of next year" to Singapore, he said in a teleconference.
"In the meantime, we're prepping her for success in the
execution of that deployment."
Singapore is strategically located along the Strait of
Malacca, the chief link between the Indian and Pacific Oceans
through which flows about 40 percent of world trade.
The government has discussed hosting up to four such U.S.
"Littoral Combat Ships," or LCS, on a rotational basis at its
naval facilities. Both countries have said the deployment stops
short of a basing agreement.
It signals Washington's "commitment to the region and
enhances its ability to train and engage with regional
partners," U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and his Singapore
counterpart, Ng Eng Hen, said in a joint statement last month
after meeting at the Pentagon.
President Barack Obama last year ordered stepped-up emphasis
on the Asia-Pacific region in a "rebalancing" of U.S. national
security planning after a decade of land wars in Iraq and
Afghanistan.
Included in the so-called pivot to the Pacific would be the
LCS stationing in Singapore, a rotational U.S. Marine Corps
presence in northern Australia and new areas for military
cooperation with the Philippines.
China has territorial disputes with the Philippines,
Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia and Taiwan across the South China Sea,
each searching for gas and oil while building their navies and
in some cases, their military alliances.
China's military warned the United States last month that
U.S.-Philippine military exercises had raised the risk of armed
clashes over contested waters amid a standoff between Philippine
and Chinese vessels in a different part of the South China Sea.
NEW BREED
Littoral combat ships are an entirely new breed of warship.
Capable of speeds greater than 40 knots, they are designed for
modular, "plug-and-fight" missions for mine-clearing,
anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare.
Manned by as few as 40 core crew members, the Freedom will
require a relatively small footprint in Singapore for
maintenance, Rear Admiral Jim Murdoch, the program executive
officer, said in the teleconference.
"A much smaller" U.S. group than 40 would be permanently
deployed to the city-state, including U.S. naval and contractor
personnel, he said. In addition, teams would have to come in and
out when the ship is docked in Singapore for routine scheduled
maintenance.
Talks on details of arrangements between the Pearl Harbor,
Hawaii-headquartered U.S. Pacific Fleet and the Singaporean
authorities were continuing, Murdoch said.
There are two different LCS designs. One, including the
Freedom, was developed by an industry team led by Lockheed
Martin Corp. The other is built by a team led by General
Dynamics Corp. The Navy wants to buy as many as 55 such
ships. Twelve have been funded so far, six of each type.
The Freedom has been dogged by hull cracks and engine
problems, but the admirals voiced confidence that kinks would be
ironed out in time for the Singapore deployment.
