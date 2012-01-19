(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Dan Whitcomb
Jan 19 World-class Canadian freestyle
skier Sarah Burke died on Thursday from injuries she sustained
in a training accident in Utah last week, a family spokeswoman
said.
Considered one of the leading half-pipe athletes in the
world, Burke was among the early favorites to win the Olympic
gold medal in her sport at the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia.
"Sarah passed away peacefully surrounded by those she loved.
In accordance with Sarah's wishes, her organs and tissues were
donated to save the lives of others," family spokeswoman Iris
Yen said in a written statement released to Reuters.
Burke, 29, was taken by air ambulance to the University of
Utah hospital last Tuesday after falling during a half-pipe run
at Park City Mountain Resort. She had surgery the following day
to repair a tear in her vertebral artery, the hospital said.
Yen said in the statement that Burke suffered a ruptured
vertebral artery in the fall, which led to a severe intracranial
hemorrhage.
"After the operation, numerous neurological examinations,
electrodiagnostic tests and imaging studies revealed that Sarah
sustained severe irreversible damage to her brain due to lack of
oxygen and blood after cardiac arrest," Yen said in the
statement.
"While early reports in the media stated that Sarah's injury
was a traumatic brain injury, it is important to note that
Sarah's condition was the result of a lack of oxygen to the
brain during cardiac arrest," she said.
Yen said that Burke's family "was moved by the sincere and
heartfelt sympathy expressed by people inspired by Sarah from
all around the world."
She said a public celebration of Burke's life would be held
in the coming weeks. Burke was married to fellow skier Rory
Bushfield.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Cynthia Osterman)