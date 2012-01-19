(Adds details, background throughout)
By Dan Whitcomb
Jan 19 Top Canadian freestyle skier Sarah
Burke, seen as an early Olympic gold medal favorite ahead of the
2014 games, died on Thursday from injuries sustained
in a training accident in Utah last week, a family spokeswoman
said.
Considered one of the leading half-pipe athletes in the
world, the 29-year-old was airlifted to Salt Lake City
last Tuesday after falling during a half-pipe run in Park
City, Utah.
"Sarah passed away peacefully surrounded by those she loved.
In accordance with Sarah's wishes, her organs and tissues were
donated to save the lives of others," family spokeswoman Iris
Yen said in a written statement released to Reuters.
Burke, who was married to fellow skier Rory Bushfield, had
surgery last Wednesday at the University of Utah hospital to
repair a tear in her vertebral artery, the hospital said.
Yen said that Burke had ruptured the artery in the fall on
the Eagle Superpipe at Park City, which led to a severe
intracranial hemorrhage.
"After the operation, numerous neurological examinations,
electrodiagnostic tests and imaging studies revealed that Sarah
sustained severe irreversible damage to her brain due to lack of
oxygen and blood after cardiac arrest," Yen said in the
statement.
"While early reports in the media stated that Sarah's injury
was a traumatic brain injury, it is important to note that
Sarah's condition was the result of a lack of oxygen to the
brain during cardiac arrest," she said.
Yen said Burke had been training for upcoming winter events
at the time of the accident.
"Our hearts go out to Sarah's husband Rory and her
entire family. It's difficult for us to imagine their pain and
what they're going through," Peter Judge, chief executive of the
Canadian Freestyle Ski Association, said in a statement.
"Sarah was certainly someone who lived life to the fullest
and in doing so was a significant example to our community and
far beyond," Judge said. "She will be greatly missed by all of
us at the CFSA and the entire ski community."
Yen said Burke's family "was moved by the sincere and
heartfelt sympathy expressed by people inspired by Sarah from
all around the world." A public celebration of Burke's life
would be held in the coming weeks, she added.
Burke reached the podium at every career World Cup start and
is a four-time champion at the X-Games, according to the ski
association.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Eric Walsh)