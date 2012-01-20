(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Dan Whitcomb
Jan 19 Top Canadian freestyle skier Sarah
Burke, an early gold medal favorite ahead of the 2014 Olympics,
died at a Utah hospital on Thursday from injuries she suffered
in a training fall. She was 29.
Burke, one of the top half-pipe athletes in the world and an
ambassador for freestyle skiing who lobbied hard for the sport
to be part of the Olympics, died at the Salt Lake City hospital
where she was taken last week following the accident.
"Sarah passed away peacefully surrounded by those she loved.
In accordance with Sarah's wishes, her organs and tissues were
donated to save the lives of others," family spokeswoman Iris
Yen said in a written statement released to Reuters.
Burke, a pioneer in her sport and a popular athlete who was
married to fellow skier Rory Bushfield, fell on the Eagle
Superpipe after performing a trick known as a Flat Spin 540,
according to the Canadian Freestyle Ski Association.
Peter Judge, the ski association's chief executive, said the
injury was due to "freak accident" that occurred after Burke had
performed a trick that was well within her capabilities.
"Our hearts go out to Sarah's husband Rory and her entire
family. It's difficult for us to imagine their pain and what
they're going through," Judge said.
Yen said in her statement that Burke suffered a ruptured
vertebral artery in the fall, which led to a severe intracranial
hemorrhage and caused her to go into cardiac arrest.
The world-class athlete had surgery at the hospital to
repair that artery, but remained in critical condition and
apparently did not regain consciousness before her death.
BURKE 'TRULY LOVED' SPORT
"After the operation, numerous neurological examinations,
electrodiagnostic tests and imaging studies revealed that Sarah
suffered severe irreversible damage to her brain due to lack of
oxygen and blood after cardiac arrest," Yen said.
"While early reports in the media stated that Sarah's injury
was a traumatic brain injury, it is important to note that
Sarah's condition was the result of a lack of oxygen to the
brain during cardiac arrest," she said.
Judge called Burke a "phenomenal representative of her
sport" whose death would hit the freestyle skiing comunity hard.
Burke reached the podium at every career World Cup start and
is a four time champion at the X-Games, according to the ski
association.
"She was one of those people who was very outgoing, very
gregarious and someone who saw what she was doing as being a
gift, something she truly loved," he said.
He dismissed suggestions by a reporter that the fatal
accident should prompt questions over the safety of freestyle
skiing.
"Certainly there's an element of risk in any sport," Judge
said.
Freestyle skiing is set to make its debut as an Olympic
sport at the 2014 games in Sochi, Russia. Burke was viewed as a
top gold medal contender.
Yen said Burke, who grew up in Midland, Ontario and lived in
Squamish, British Columbia with her husband, had been training
for upcoming winter events at the time of the accident.
The spokeswoman said her family "was moved by the sincere
and heartfelt sympathy expressed by people inspired by Sarah
from all around the world."
A public celebration of Burke's life would be held in the
coming weeks, she added.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Dan
Burns)