NEW YORK Nov 12 The skyscraper at New York's
World Trade Center has been designated the tallest building in
the United States by virtue of its spire, surpassing Chicago's
Willis Tower, the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat
said on Tuesday.
The council's Height Committee ruled the mast atop the
building known as One World Trade Center was a spire and
therefore a permanent feature of the buiding, rather than an
antenna, which would be considered functional equipment and
subject to change.
With the spire, One World Trade Center reaches 1,776 feet
compared with 1,451 feet (442 meters) for the Willis Tower,
formerly known as the Sears Tower. Counting its antena, the
Willis Tower reaches 1,729 feet (527 meters).
The council's Height Committee convened a group of 25
architects, engineers and facade consultants from around the
world on Nov. 8 to consider the issue, and ultimately decided
the mast is a spire, the council said.
Because One World Trade Center is still incomplete, its
designation will become official once the building is occupied
in 2014, the council said. It is one of four skyscrapers planned
at the site that had been destroyed by the attacks of Sept. 11,
2001.
It would then become the third largest building in the world
after Dubai's Burj Khalifa at 2,717 feet (828 meters) and the
Makkah Royal Clock Tower in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, at 1,972 feet
(601 meters).
However, four other buildings under construction in China
and one in South Korea would be taller than One World Trade
Center, according to Emporis, a database for building
information.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Daniel Trotta and
Andre Grenon)