Iran challenges need to ship out excess material under nuclear deal
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
MEXICO CITY, June 25 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim and former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney have invested in Texas-based oil and gas software developer WellAware, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
WellAware's software allows oil and gas companies to track wells and pipelines remotely and collates data for making forecasts.
Cheney, who is already a WellAware board member, and Slim, who led the $37 million funding round along with Activant Capital Group, have invested in the company alongside Ed Whitacre, the former AT&T and General Motors chief who is also a board member.
Slim spokesman Arturo Elias Ayub confirmed that Slim had invested in the company but declined to say how much.
Slim has been ramping up his oil-related business as Mexico opens up its oil and gas industry, ending a 75-year monopoly held by state oil company Pemex.
Dick Cheney could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Diane Craft)
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
WASHINGTON, March 17 The first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel started awkwardly on Friday and ended even more oddly, with a quip by Trump about wiretapping that left the German leader visibly bewildered.
* Focus on global finance chiefs meeting (Updates with close of U.S. markets)