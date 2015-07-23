(Adds details on SBA bills, comment from senator)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, July 23 The U.S. Small Business
Administration hit the $18.75 billion cap for its main loan
guarantee program on Thursday, forcing it to halt the funding of
new loans with more than two months left in the fiscal year.
SBA spokesman Miguel Ayala said the agency's lending
capacity for fiscal 2015 was exceeded by
stronger-than-anticipated demand for the government-guaranteed
7(a) program loans made by banks to small businesses.
As the agency neared the cap, lenders have submitted a crush
of $3 billion in loan applications in July so far, including
$1.7 billion this week alone. The July figure is more than five
times the agency's recent monthly volume, Ayala said.
The strong demand, which has been building all year, is a
sign of an improved economy in which small firms want to expand
and need capital, particularly in poorer communities, Ayala
said.
The agency's loan guarantee capacity would normally be reset
under a new cap at the Oct. 1 start to the next fiscal year but
a two-month halt in lending could slow growth in the sector of
the economy that creates the most net new jobs.
The depleted capacity comes just after the idling of another
major government business lending and loan guarantee agency, the
U.S. Export-Import Bank, whose charter expired on June 30.
Conservative Republicans are aiming to kill off the trade bank,
for providing "corporate welfare" to large, politically
connected companies.
But unlike Ex-Im, SBA has far fewer enemies in Congress and
lawmakers were working on Thursday to craft legislation to
extend this year's lending cap to $23.5 billion.
U.S. Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee
Chairman David Vitter, a Republican, said he is hoping to attach
such legislation to a transportation funding bill now under
consideration, or a customs enforcement measure.
"Inaction is unacceptable because too many small businesses
rely on this important SBA program," said Vitter, a candidate
for Louisiana's governor. "I've been working urgently to pass my
legislation, which includes a temporary increase of lending
authority and reforms to protect the taxpayer and ensure
heightened congressional scrutiny of this vital small business
loan program."
House Small Business Committee Chairman Steve Chabot is
expected to soon introduce similar legislation to lift the cap
to $23.5 billion and prevent another rapid drain of resources.
Lifting the statutory cap would not require new funds to be
appropriated, as the program sustains itself through fees banks
pay for the guarantees.
(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Bill Trott and Christian
Plumb)