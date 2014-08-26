(Refiles to correct RIC, no change to text or headline)
By Joaquin Palomino
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 25 Smartphones in California
will be required to come with a "kill switch" to render them
useless if lost or stolen under a bill signed Monday by Governor
Jerry Brown, the latest effort to stem an epidemic of phone
theft in the most populous U.S. state.
The bill would be the strongest attempt yet by a U.S. state
to fight smartphone theft, which accounts for more than half of
crimes in several of the state's large cities.
"Our efforts will effectively wipe out the incentive to
steal smartphones and curb this crime of convenience, which is
fueling street crime and violence within our communities," said
Democratic state Senator Mark Leno, the bill's author.
Under the new law all smartphones sold in the state after
July 2015 will come pre-equipped with technology allowing them
to be shut down remotely in the event of theft.
The bill received wide support from California prosecutors
and law enforcement agencies that hoped it could help reduce
smartphone thefts.
According to the National Consumers League, handheld devices
were stolen from 1.6 million Americans in 2012. In California,
smartphone theft accounts for more than half of all crimes in
San Francisco, Oakland and other cities.
Other states experiencing a rash of smart phone thefts have
considered similar measures, and Minnesota passed a
theft-prevention law in May. California's new law, though, will
go further, requiring manufacturers to notify consumers that the
technology is available on their phones, hopefully prompting
consumers to enable the kill switch.
The wireless industry removed its opposition to the bill
after Leno agreed to postpone its effective date until July of
2015, the senator said.
(Editing by Sharon Bernstein and Eric Walsh)