By Sharon Bernstein
| SACRAMENTO, Calif.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Feb 10 Thefts involving
smartphones have declined dramatically in three major cities
since manufacturers began implementing "kill switches" that
allow the phones to be turned off remotely if they are stolen,
authorities said on Tuesday.
The number of stolen iPhones dropped by 40 percent in San
Francisco and 25 percent in New York in the 12 months after
Apple Inc added a kill switch to its devices in September 2013.
In London, smartphone theft dropped by half, according to an
announcement by officials in the three cities.
"We have made real progress in tackling the smartphone theft
epidemic that was affecting many major cities just two years
ago," said London Mayor Boris Johnson.
Johnson, San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon and
New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman were among
numerous officials arguing for new laws mandating the kill
switches.
In California, where a law mandating kill switches has yet
to go into effect, smartphone theft is dropping because some
manufacturers have already started installing the software-based
switches on the devices they sell, Gascon said.
"The wireless industry continues to roll out sophisticated
new features, but preventing their own customers from being the
target of a violent crime is the coolest technology they can
bring to market," Gascon said.
California's law, one of the nation's strongest, received
wide support from California prosecutors and law enforcement
agencies that hoped it could help reduce smartphone thefts.
According to the National Consumers League, handheld devices
were stolen from 1.6 million Americans in 2012. In California,
smartphone theft accounts for more than half of all crimes in
San Francisco, Oakland and other cities.
Other states experiencing a rash of smartphone thefts have
considered similar measures, and Minnesota passed a
theft-prevention law last year.
So far, Apple, Samsung and Google have implemented kill
switches on their smartphones, and Microsoft is expected to
release an operating system for its Windows phones that has one
this year, the three officials said in their news release.
But some of the smartphone systems require consumers to opt
in, meaning not all will be protected when their phones are
operating in the default mode.
Gascon, Johnson and Schneiderman called on all manufacturers
to make the technology active as a default position, as Apple
has done with its iPhones.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Peter Cooney)