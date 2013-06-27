Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:
WASHINGTON, June 27 The proposed purchase of Smithfield Foods the world's largest pork processor, by Shuanghui International of China will be examined at a July 10 hearing of the Senate Agriculture Committee, chairwoman Debbie Stabenow said on Thursday.
Smithfield Chief Executive Officer Larry Pope was scheduled to testify. Other witnesses have not been announced.
The hearing, "Smithfield and Beyond: Examining Foreign Purchases of American Food Companies" will look at how the government review of such takeovers account for food safety and protection of American technologies and intellectual property. (Reporting by Charles Abbott; editing by Ros Krasny and Bob Burgdorfer)
* Advanced Vision Technology Ltd. (AVT) to be acquired by the Danaher Corporation's Product Identification Platform
