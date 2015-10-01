Japan's JERA, Dubai's DUSUP agree LNG tie-up
TOKYO, April 6 JERA Co said on Thursday that it had struck a memorandum of understanding with Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP) on cooperation in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) business.
WASHINGTON Oct 1 The Obama administration will issue on Thursday stricter curbs on ground-level ozone, the main component of smog, limiting the pollutant to 70 parts per billion, said sources familiar with the decision.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will tighten the national ozone standard from the current level of 75 ppb set under former President George W. Bush in 2008, a level industry groups argued was adequate and that consumer advocates said was too lax to protect human health. (Reporting By Timothy Gardner and Patrick Rucker; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
TOKYO, April 6 JERA Co said on Thursday that it had struck a memorandum of understanding with Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP) on cooperation in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) business.
* Genscape stock figures: http://reut.rs/2nHd0KS (Adds graphic)
BARCELONA, April 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The Green Climate Fund, set up to channel billions of dollars to help poor countries tackle climate change, came under fire on Thursday over its choice of which projects to back, as activists said it was overlooking the needs of the most vulnerable people.