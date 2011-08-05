* Anti-smoking bias has grown as smokers have declined
By Molly O'Toole
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 Americans are biased against
smokers and the overweight, but the United States saves its
greatest disrespect for those who light up, according to a
Gallup poll published on Friday.
One in four Americans report having less respect for a
person who smokes, compared to 12 percent of Americans who say
they have less respect for those who are overweight, the July
poll said.
Anti-smoker bias is higher today than it was two decades
ago, having grown to 25 percent in 2011 from some 17 percent in
1991. The smoking population has also contracted, falling from
27 percent in 1991 to 22 percent today.
Naturally, the Gallup poll reports, nonsmokers are the
primary source of bias against smokers, although 5 percent of
smokers share the view that they deserve less respect.
Older Americans with a college degree and high income are
among the least likely to smoke and the most likely to say they
have less respect for those who do.
Similarly, high-income, college-educated Americans were
particularly likely to have less respect for people who were
overweight, according to Gallup.
By contrast, more than four in five adults indicated their
respect for a person was not influenced by an individual's
weight, regardless of their own.
The overall percentage of those saying they have less
respect for overweight people -- 12 percent -- was down
slightly from 16 percent in 2003.
For this statistic, the poll may have hit too close to
home. More than half of the respondents in Gallup's poll
identified themselves as overweight.
The results of the poll were based on telephone interviews
conducted July 7-10 with a random sample of 1,016 adults. The
poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage
points.
"With one in four Americans admitting to having less
respect for smokers, smokers in the U.S. face not only serious
health risks and higher insurance rates, but a significant
social handicap," Gallup concluded.
"Overweight people may also feel the sting of social
criticism, but it appears to be less routine than for
smokers."
