June 2 The California Senate voted on Tuesday in favor of a bill to raise the legal smoking age in the most populous U.S. state to 21 from 18, the age at which state residents are currently allowed to purchase tobacco products, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The paper said that the Senate voted 26-8 in favor of the bill, with bipartisan support. The bill must still be approved by the state Assembly.

(Reporting by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Sandra Maler)