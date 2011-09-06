* Roughly 45 million Americans over age of 18 smoke
* CDC says more work is needed to curb smoking
(Recasts throughout, adds background, comments from CDC,
American Heart Association)
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Sept 6 Fewer American adults are
smoking cigarettes, and those who still smoke have cut back on
the number of cigarettes they smoke, but the rate of decline
has begun to slow, U.S. health experts said on Tuesday.
Smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke is the leading
cause of preventable death and disease in the United States,
killing an estimated 443,000 Americans each year.
The report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention shows 19.3 percent of American adults over age 18 --
roughly 45 million people -- smoked in 2010, down from 20.9
percent in 2005.
"That represents 3 million fewer smokers in 2010 than there
would have been five years ago," CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden
told reporters in a telephone conference.
According to the CDC, 21.8 percent of smokers had fewer
than 10 cigarettes a day in 2010, compared with 16.4 percent in
2005.
Only 8.3 percent of smokers were considered heavy smokers
in 2010 -- smoking more than 30 cigarettes a day -- compared
with 12.7 percent in 2005.
"People who smoke are smoking less, but we can do much
better," Frieden said.
SMOKING DECLINES SLOWING
Smoking rates in the United States have fallen sharply
following the first warnings in the mid-1960s that cigarette
smoking could cause lung and other cancers and a host of other
health problems such as heart disease and stroke.
And while smoking rates are still falling, CDC officials
said, the pace of decline between 2005 and 2010 is slower than
in the previous five-year period.
Between 2006 and 2007, there was no change in U.S. smoking
rates at all.
Dr. Tim McAfee, director of the CDC Office on Smoking and
Health, said the slowing trend signifies the need for states to
intensify tobacco control efforts.
He urged states to spend more revenues from tobacco taxes
on tobacco control, noting that states with the strongest
tobacco control programs have the greatest success at reducing
smoking.
"We know what works: higher tobacco prices, hard-hitting
media campaigns, graphic health warnings on cigarette packs,
and 100 percent smoke-free policies, with easily accessible
help for those who want to quit," he said.
Nancy Brown, chief executive of the American Heart
Association, called the report "encouraging news" at a time of
increasing challenges from the tobacco industry to block new
regulations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that
require graphic warnings on cigarette packages about the risks
of smoking. [ID:nN1E77F1S6]
Frieden said while smokers appear to be cutting back on
cigarettes, quitting smoking was the best way for them to
improve their health.
For every one smoking-related death, an additional 20
people live with a smoking-related disease, including lung and
other cancers, respiratory diseases such as emphysema and
cardiovascular disease.
More than 221,000 Americans are expected to be diagnosed
with lung cancer in 2011, according to the American Cancer
Society. The World Health Organization predicts tobacco will
kill nearly 6 million people this year, including 600,000
non-smokers.
(Editing by Mohammad Zargham)