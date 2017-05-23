WASHINGTON May 23 A California woman was arrested on Tuesday on federal charges of conspiring to procure and illegally export sensitive space communications technology to her native China, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement. Si Chen, also known as Cathy Chen, 32, of Pomona, was expected to be arraigned later on Tuesday in U.S. District Court on charges contained in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on April 27, the department said. Chen is also charged with conspiracy, money laundering, making false statements on an immigration application and using a forged passport, it said.