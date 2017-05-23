WASHINGTON May 23 A California woman was
arrested on Tuesday on federal charges of conspiring to procure
and illegally export sensitive space communications technology
to her native China, the U.S. Justice Department said in a
statement.
Si Chen, also known as Cathy Chen, 32, of Pomona, was
expected to be arraigned later on Tuesday in U.S. District Court
on charges contained in an indictment returned by a federal
grand jury on April 27, the department said. Chen is also
charged with conspiracy, money laundering, making false
statements on an immigration application and using a forged
passport, it said.