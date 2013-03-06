* 60 percent of targets watched by multiple agencies
* Data-sharing part of Obama export enforcement overhaul
* Involves FBI, Commerce Department, Homeland Security
By John Shiffman
WASHINGTON, March 6 FBI counter-espionage agents
had spent years investigating an American suspected of smuggling
aerospace components to China, when they got word late last year
that other U.S. law enforcement agents were about to arrest the
man.
The heads-up came from a nascent and somewhat secretive
government anti-smuggling program marking its first anniversary
this week. It is called E2C2, shorthand for Export Enforcement
Coordination Center, and 18 law enforcement and intelligence
agencies use it to find links between their targets and other
investigations.
The Chinese case was no anomaly, a White House official
said. E2C2 checks also prevented U.S. Commerce Department
inspectors overseas from spoiling an active Homeland Security
sting, and Pentagon officials from wasting time investigating a
suspected night-vision smuggler who was in fact an undercover
Homeland Security agent.
In the first year, the White House official said, E2C2
comparisons of target names and other data, such as phone
numbers, have turned up ties to other investigations or relevant
records 60 percent of the time.
"It was a shocker for us," said the White House official.
"Based on anecdotal evidence from the field, we knew we had a
problem, but we didn't anticipate numbers like this."
The E2C2, part of the Obama administration's export
overhaul, was established in part to fix the overlap and
conflicting priorities among multiple U.S. agencies that try to
stop equipment with military uses and other banned items from
being shipped overseas.
A Commerce Department briefing paper described the current
mix of export law enforcement agencies as "confusing...
disjointed and inefficient."
CLASH OF CULTURES
The E2C2 was created by presidential order in 2010, but the
collaboration has evolved slowly. According to a Government
Accountability Office report, the E2C2 opened nine months late,
in part because of "some difficultly" between agencies over how
the center would operate.
The initial clash of cultures was not surprising, officials
said. FBI comes to smuggling from a counter-espionage point of
view. The Commerce Department focuses on licensing enforcement.
Many Homeland Security agents are former customs officers.
The three agencies do not even use the same smuggling
nomenclature. The FBI calls it "technology transfer." The
Commerce Department calls it "export enforcement." The Homeland
Security Department calls it "counter-proliferation."
Each agency enjoys unique powers. Only FBI agents can deploy
Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act wiretaps. Only Commerce
Department agents can issue administrative sanctions. Only
Homeland Security agents can search packages at the border
without a warrant.
FBI deputy assistant director Vincent Lisi said the E2C2 can
help turn these differences into advantages. He cited the
Chinese smuggling investigation in which his agents combined
forces with the Commerce Department to bring a stronger case.
A match occurs whenever one agency reports that it has some
information on another agency's target, ranging from a
full-fledged parallel investigation to a thin file with a
relevant phone number or email address.
Lisi was surprised by the 60 percent match rate on E2C2
checks. "I don't know that anyone ever anticipated that it would
be that high, especially when you consider the number of
proliferators around the word today," he said. "But again,
proof's in the pudding: right there is why we need the E2C2."
Douglas Hassebrock, the senior federal law enforcement
official at the Commerce Department, cited a case in which his
agents were preparing to inspect an Asian port, when he received
an urgent text message from Craig Healy, the E2C2's director:
Please stand down, a company involved doesn't know it's under
investigation by Homeland Security.
"We stopped it immediately," Hassebrock said. "In the past,
it would have taken multiple bureaucratic steps."
TARGETING NETWORKS, TOO
The Obama administration's export overhaul also includes
merging multi-agency export computer systems, licensing
protocols and lists of restricted items and entities. The goal
is to simultaneously boost exports of U.S. goods, while ensuring
banned items do not get to U.S. adversaries.
Two-thirds of the criminal export cases involve smuggling on
behalf of the Chinese or Iranians, records show. Although other
statistics are not made public, the smuggling pace has remained
consistent, officials said.
"We have seen no decline in the appetite of rogue regimes,
terrorist organizations and others for restricted U.S.
technology," said Steven Pelak, deputy chief of the Justice
Department's Counterespionage Section.
The E2C2 is situated in Northern Virginia. Its budget and
the number of its employees are not public.
The project is also designed to help the government target
networks of high-tech and military smugglers. Most criminal
investigations target individuals one at a time, not networks.
"The networks are killing us," said Healy, the E2C2
director. "With limited resources we have in government these
days, this is an attempt to work smarter."
Working smarter means working together, which does not
always come naturally in law enforcement.
"There are a lot of entrenched agencies and big
personalities involved," said Kasia Mendelsohn of the National
Nuclear Security Administration, which provides expertise to
stop the smuggling of atomic-bomb components. "It's hard to
break away from the mindset of 'That's how we've always done
it.'"
(Editing by Warren Strobel and Mohammad Zargham)