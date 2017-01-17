Jan 17 The California Department of
Conservation's Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources
said on Tuesday it would conduct two public meetings on pressure
limits for Southern California Gas' Aliso Canyon natural gas
storage facility.
SoCalGas shut the facility in October 2015 after a massive
leak forced the evacuation of thousands in the Porter Ranch area
of Los Angeles. The utility asked regulators for permission to
start injecting gas back into the cavern in November 2016.
The California Public Utilities Commission will also
participate in the meetings on Feb. 1 and 2 in Woodland Hills,
California. SoCalGas is a unit of California energy company
Sempra Energy.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Dan Grebler)