MIAMI Oct 29 Retired England soccer star David Beckham has chosen Miami for a new U.S. Major League Soccer expansion team, a source familiar with the negotiations said on Tuesday.

The former England captain, who retired from soccer earlier this year, played in MLS with the L.A. Galaxy and his contract included an option to create a new team for $25 million.

He had been considering several locations and toured Miami this summer where he met with city and county leaders. (Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Gary Hill)