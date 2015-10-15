WASHINGTON Oct 15 President Barack Obama is
concerned about the "unintended" consequence of a Social
Security formula that will keep nearly 65 million older
Americans from getting an increase in their benefits next year,
the White House said on Thursday.
"The president is aware of this, frankly, unintended policy
consequence resulting from the formula for calculating
cost-of-living adjustments," White House spokesman Josh Earnest
said. "There have been discussions that the administration has
had with members of Congress about this issue and about our
interest in trying to resolve it."
Earnest said that to allow members of Congress to negotiate
the U.S. budget in private he would not publicly give details on
discussions about changing the formula for increases, which is
linked to an inflation measure that currently shows consumer
prices are flat.
