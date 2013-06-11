By Joseph Ax
| NEW YORK, June 11
Lawyers for New York Mayor
Michael Bloomberg's administration will try to convince an
appeals court on Tuesday to reinstate a ban on large sugary
drinks, three months after a judge struck it down at the 11th
hour as an illegal overreach of executive power.
The law, one of Bloomberg's signature public health
policies, would have barred sugary drinks larger than 16-ounces
from businesses under the city health department's authority,
including restaurants, movie theaters and other food-service
establishments. The ban did not apply to businesses that are not
subject to health inspections, including convenience stores such
as 7-Eleven.
The beverage and restaurant industries challenged the law in
court. In March, a day before the law was to take effect, State
Supreme Court Justice Milton Tingling in Manhattan invalidated
it on two grounds: that the ban's exceptions made it arbitrary
and that the mayoral-appointed health board improperly
sidestepped the city council when it passed the law in September
2012 without legislative approval.
After Tuesday's arguments before a panel of judges at the
state Supreme Court's Appellate Division, it could take months
for the court to issue a ruling.
Bloomberg steps down from his third and final term as mayor
at the end of the year and it remains unclear whether his
successor will try to impose the ban.
The outcome of the case could have long-term implications
for future mayors who want to address public health issues such
as obesity, both sides have said.
Matthew Greller, who represents the plaintiff National
Association of Theatre Owners of New York State, said in April:
"It was never about obesity; it was never about soda ... The
question, fundamentally, is: What is the power of a city
agency?"
City lawyers have likened the sugary drink law to previous
health board policies such as adding fluoride to the water
supply and requiring chain restaurants to post calories that
were upheld in courts. But the plaintiffs have said a ban that
limits consumer choice is far more intrusive.
Fay Ng, the city attorney leading the appeal, said in an
email: "The board of health took reasonable and completely
appropriate steps to combat the city's growing obesity
epidemic."
In a statement on Monday, Chris Gindlesperger, a spokesman
for plaintiff American Beverage Association, which represents
companies such as The Coca-Cola Co, PepsiCo Inc
and Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc, said the group was
confident that Tingling's ruling would stand.
"While we commend the city for its commitment to health and
wellness, the ban would have arbitrarily and disproportionately
penalized small businesses," he added.