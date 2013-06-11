By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, June 11 New York City lawyers tried to
convince an appeals court on Tuesday to allow Mayor Michael
Bloomberg's ban on large sugary drinks, three months after it
was struck down as an illegal overreach of executive power.
The law, invalidated a day before it would have taken
effect, barred movie theaters, restaurants and other venues from
selling sugary drinks larger than 16 ounces. Convenience stores
and grocers would not have been affected.
It was a signature health policy for Bloomberg, who also
expanded the city's ban on indoor smoking.
"Sugary drinks are the highest contributor of sugar in the
diet, about 40 percent," said the city's lawyer, Fay Ng, arguing
the ban was a lawful effort to address an obesity epidemic.
The beverage and restaurant industries challenged the law,
and state Supreme Court Justice Milton Tingling in Manhattan
struck it down. The judge ruled that the ban's loopholes made it
arbitrary and capricious, and that it was improper for the
mayor's health board to pass it without city council approval.
On Tuesday, the state Supreme Court's Appellate Division
heard arguments in the city's appeal.
It was not known when the court would rule. Bloomberg will
leave office at the end of the year, and it remains an open
question whether his successor will seek to impose the ban.
The four judges questioned Ng on the law's loopholes.
Justice Dianne Renwick asked whether it made sense to allow
7-Eleven to sell a 20-ounce soda but not the deli next door.
Justice David Friedman raised the specter of possible future
rules such as restrictions on donuts.
Ng said the board had based the law on scientific evidence
linking the empty calories of sugary drinks with obesity, and
there was no reason to believe it would go further.
"The idea that the board of health would run amok...there's
no basis for that," Ng said.
Richard Bress, a lawyer for plaintiff American Beverage
Association, with members including The Coca-Cola Co,
PepsiCo Inc and Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc,
said the board should not have bypassed the city council.
"For the first time, an agency was telling people how much
of a safe and lawful beverage they could buy," he said. "When
has an administrative agency crossed the line and started making
policy for itself?"
Bress acknowledged that the city had provided evidence of a
link between sugary drinks and obesity but argued that the ban
would do little to address the problem.
Both sides have said the case could have implications for
future mayors tackling public health issues such as obesity.