* U.S. solar installations poised to double this year
* California market fell in 2nd quarter
* U.S. solar module prices down 30 pct this year
Sept 20 Second-quarter U.S. installations of
photovoltaic solar panels rose 17 percent from the previous
quarter as increases in nonresidential and utility-scale
projects offset a weakened residential solar market.
Installations were also up 69 percent from the same period
the previous year at 314 megawatts, according to a report
released on Tuesday by industry trade group the Solar Energy
Industries Association and research firm GTM Research.
Installations are poised to double this year, although SEIA
said it revised its outlook for the residential and utility
segments while raising its nonresidential market forecast.
"We have to step back and remember that we are in some dire
economic times and to see 17 percent quarter-over-quarter
growth and 69 percent year-over-year growth is really quite
astounding," said Tom Kimbis, vice president for strategy and
external affairs at SEIA.
Solar module prices fell 12 percent in the United States
during the quarter -- bringing the decline for the year to
about 30 percent, the report said, adding that without that
decline, U.S. installations may have been flat this year.
"We're benefiting from competition. It's driving some
companies out of business, but on the other hand it's a real
boon for homeowners and small businesses who want to install
solar," Kimbis said.
Residential installations fell slightly during the quarter,
but SEIA said the drop is not indicative of a long-term trend
because availability of financing programs is growing.
In the nation's top solar market, California, both
residential and nonresidential installations fell, with the
nonresidential market dropping 19 percent. SEIA blamed the
decline on the state's solar incentive program, the California
Solar Initiative, being frozen in two major utility territories
due to an oversubscription of incentives.
Due to that decline, New Jersey's nonresidential market
exceeded California's in the quarter.
"This is the first time that California has been surpassed
in any market segment," Kimbis said.
Several U.S. solar markets face difficulties, including
California, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the report said.
"As state coffers have run close to dry, these incentive
programs have lost some of their political support," Kimbis
said.
In manufacturing, U.S. panel production fell 11 percent
from the first quarter due to a slowdown in demand from top
European markets Italy and Germany.
Also this week, The Solar Foundation said jobs in the U.S.
solar industry increased 6.8 percent from last year. There are
now 100,237 people working in the U.S. solar industry,
according to the report.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles; editing by Andre
Grenon)