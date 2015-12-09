(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Nichola Groom
LOS ANGELES Dec 9 Solar power companies have an
image problem - and they are beginning to do something about it.
Despite a sharp drop in the price of solar panels and
innovative financing plans that have brought the technology to
many middle income households over the past decade, it is still
seen as a luxury only rich, mostly white, consumers can afford.
That perception both hampers solar expansion in less
affluent communities and drives political opposition to
initiatives promoting greater use of solar power as a renewable
alternative to gas, oil and coal.
Though it has grown dramatically in recent years, solar
power still makes up less than 1 percent of U.S. energy supplies
and relies heavily on government incentives to compete with
traditional energy sources. Those incentives help companies such
as SolarCity, Sunrun and others market solar power
contracts that offer customers 20 percent savings on their
energy bills.
However, the schemes come with certain credit requirements
and are ill-suited for apartment dwellers, homes with low
monthly bills or low-income households that qualify for reduced
power rates.
"No one needs solar on their home if their bill is not more
than $150 a month," said Steven Bradford, a California Democrat
who until last year was a state assembly member for an
ethnically diverse district in the Los Angeles area and is now
running for the state Senate. "Low income folks in a 900 square
foot (83.6 square meter) home or apartment are not the perfect
candidates for it."
Data from U.S. online solar marketplace EnergySage showed
that just 4 percent of more than 10,000 people actively shopping
for solar systems on its site identified themselves as black,
with 11 percent split between Hispanic and Asian shoppers. Those
who identified themselves as white made up 73 percent of the
shoppers and the rest did not declare their race. EnergySage
said nearly 80 percent of shoppers reported household incomes of
$50,000 or more and nearly a third declared incomes of $125,000
or more.
Since minorities make up a disproportionate number of
low-income households, some advocacy groups have opposed certain
solar power initiatives arguing that they deepen social and
racial inequality.
Solar companies are now trying to tackle both the
perceptions and the economics by pushing to diversify their
workforce, forging alliances with minority groups, and making
solar power more suitable for multi-family housing.
"We have to get the word out that solar is not just a
product for the rich," Lyndon Rive, chief executive of top U.S.
solar installer SolarCity told Reuters.
The stakes are particularly high in California, by far the
top U.S. solar market where solar power is expected to make up
more than 10 percent of the state's power generation in 2015,
according to IHS.
Communities with median household incomes below $40,000
account for just 5 percent of installations in the state even
though a third of California households fall into that category.
That share has not changed over the past seven years even as
solar installations in communities in the $55,000-$70,000 income
bracket have risen to more than half of the total market,
according to energy data analysis firm Kevala Analytics.
(Graphic:reut.rs/1m7vDHh)
Now companies are trying to tap the lower-income segment.
They have gradually lowered the credit score requirement for
the financing of solar panels and are rolling out projects that
allow solar installations to be shared by groups of households
or used in subsidized housing complexes.
NEW MARKET
This year California passed a law, which the solar industry
and environmental groups lobbied hard for, that will allow the
state to use up to $1 billion of the money from its greenhouse
gas emissions trading program to install solar power on
affordable housing projects over the next decade.
"That's a real market," said Rive, adding that SolarCity
could eventually create an investment fund dedicated to
affordable housing.
What solar companies are up against is fears that poor
Americans are effectively paying for the lucrative incentives
for the rich, something that traditional utilities have sought
to exploit.
For example, in Florida, several black and Hispanic groups
have joined utilities in opposing a proposed ballot initiative
that would allow companies to lease solar systems to homeowners.
Both the pro-solar ballot initiative and one proposed by its
opponents are still gathering signatures.
In Arizona, the solar industry's growth has slowed since
2013, when regulators approved a fee for solar customers after
the state utility argued that lower-income and minority
communities were left burdened with grid maintenance costs.
Solar power advocates say its share is too small to have any
impact on costs faced by conventional energy consumers, but the
setback made them work harder to win over minority communities.
Chet McGensy, an attorney who leads SolarCity's efforts to
engage with minority communities, said California solar
supporters held rallies this fall, for example, with black
political advocacy group the Hip Hop Caucus.
"It's bringing in a different demographic," McGensy said.
The rallies were part of the industry's defense of "net
metering" that allows solar panel owners to sell their excess
power back to the utility. Some utilities and minority groups
criticize it as a further transfer of costs from solar customers
to poorer households.
SolarCity met advocacy groups such as Hispanics in Energy
and the NAACP this fall, but have yet to fully dispel their
concerns about solar energy' pro-wealthy bias.
"They are now trying to clean up a mess that has been made
because they haven't built those relationships," Jacqui
Patterson, director of environment and climate justice for the
NAACP, said. "But it's changing and that is definitely hopeful."
Patterson said she sought commitments on minority hiring and
entrepreneurship as one way of ensuring that they can benefit
from solar sector's growth.
In 2012, The Solar Foundation, which tracks jobs in the
industry, found that 54 percent of positions were filled by word
of mouth or referral.
"That means we're hiring our friends, and we're not allowing
it to be a competitive, more broadly accessible process," Andrea
Luecke, the group's executive director, said in an interview.
That is changing, the industry says. The percentage of
blacks and Latinos in the solar workforce increased between 2013
and 2014, according to The Solar Foundation, even though blacks
remain underrepresented compared with the overall workforce.
SolarCity and others are frequenting minority-focused job
fairs, recruiting more military veterans and engaging in job
training in minority communities.
Ian Fernando, a talent programs manager at Sunrun, one of
the biggest rooftop solar companies, spends much of his time
speaking to minority-focused workforce training programs.
"The approach we take is really grassroots," he said.
