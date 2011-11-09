* SolarWorld and six others asked for investigation
* Some U.S. solar companies oppose the case
* ITC approved duties on Chinese wood flooring
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 The U.S. Commerce Department
said on Wednesday it would investigate whether Chinese
companies sell solar panels in the United States at unfair
discounts and receive illegal government subsidies.
The trade dispute, one of several sensitive economic and
trade issues between the United States and China, could lead to
steep duties on imports of Chinese panels and help struggling
domestic manufacturers.
The action is opposed by companies in the U.S. solar
industry that count on importing cheap panels to boost solar
power generation.
It comes as the administration of President Barack Obama
faces criticism from Republicans in Congress about domestic aid
to solar and other renewable energy companies.
The Commerce Department said it accepted a petition from
SolarWorld Industries Americas Inc. Last month, the company
asked the U.S. government to slap duties on Chinese solar cells
and modules.
SolarWorld is the U.S. arm of SolarWorld AG SWVG.DE, one
of Germany's largest solar product manufacturers, which shut
down a California plant earlier this year due to a steep drop
in solar panel prices.
"The anti-competitive tactics of Chinese exporters have
threatened to wipe out U.S. producers and jobs," said Gordon
Brinser, president of the Oregon-based U.S. unit.
The impact of the case is already being felt. This week,
China's largest solar power plant developer put on holds plans
for a power project for California, New Jersey and Texas
because of concerns that duties could make the plan too
expensive.
The solar coalition also wants additional countervailing
duties to offset Chinese government subsidies including tax
breaks, cheap raw materials, discounted land, power and water,
preferential loans and export insurance, and export assistance
grants.
EVIDENCE OF INJURY
The U.S. International Trade Commission, which has the
final say on whether any duties are imposed, will examine the
issue and vote Dec. 5 on whether there is enough evidence of
injury to U.S. companies for the case to proceed.
The Commerce Department would then make its preliminary
decisions on duties in January and March.
Imports of solar panels from China rose to $1.5 billion in
2010 from $640 million in 2009, the department said.
Another coalition of 25 U.S. solar companies opposes the
trade case, saying it will threaten 100,000 jobs in the U.S.
industry.
The Coalition for Affordable Solar Energy includes U.S.
companies MEMC Electronic Materials Inc WFR.N and Solar City
as well as the U.S. arms of Chinese companies Suntech Power
Holdings STP.N and Yingli Green Energy (YGE.N).
"If they succeed, prices for solar will go up, demand for
solar energy in the United States will go down, and the U.S.
solar market will be significantly undermined," said Kevin
Lapidus, senior vice president of legal and government affairs
for MEMC's solar project development unit, SunEdison, on a
conference call on Tuesday.
Also on Wednesday, the International Trade Commission gave
final approval to anti-dumping and countervailing duties on
millions of dollars of wood flooring from China in a case
brought by domestic manufacturers last year. [ID:nN26145164]
The panel voted 4-2 to approve duties in the low single
digits for a number of Chinese producers and exporters and
nearly 60 percent and higher for others.
The case involves easy-to-assemble wood floor planks like
those sold at U.S. retailers Home Depot (HD.N) and Lowe's
(LOW.N)
