UPDATE 8-Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output
* LBBW cuts year-end Brent price forecast by $5 to $55/bbl (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds comments, Baker Hughes data, weekly milestones)
WASHINGTON Aug 2 The Obama administration ignored warnings from its own analysts to cut its losses on a $535 million loan to Solyndra, and instead restructured the deal, leading to bigger costs to taxpayers when the solar panel maker went bankrupt, Republican investigators said on Thursday.
In its final report on its 18-month probe into the failed loan, the Republican-led House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee said the Democratic administration rushed into the deal, then helped keep the company going despite a series of red flags and explicit warnings.
The 147-page report highlights analysis done by a financial analyst at the White House Office of Management and Budget who flagged early in January 2011 that the government would recover more of its money if it allowed the struggling company to go bankrupt instead of giving Solyndra another chance.
Instead, the Energy Department restructured the loan, which put the government behind private investors in the eventual bankruptcy.
The panel reviewed more than 300,000 pages of documents, including many internal emails that have been embarrassing for President Barack Obama, who had toured the factory and held the company up as an example of how the government could help spur renewable energy jobs.
The failure has become a political weapon for Republicans ahead of the Nov. 6 presidential and congressional elections as they seek to highlight their own energy policies, which are more favorable to the fossil fuels industry than to alternatives.
Energy Secretary Steven Chu has staunchly defended decisions made on Solyndra, blaming the company's demise on falling prices for solar panels because of Chinese subsidies.
The FBI has been investigating the failed company for close to a year in tandem with the Energy Department's Inspector General, an independent watchdog. It is unknown when that review will wrap up. (Editing by Vicki Allen)
HOUSTON, Feb 24 Refiners and pipeline shippers in the Salt Lake City area are facing new delays obtaining crude oil after a pipeline outage last week was followed by snow on Friday that made it difficult to deliver much-needed oil by truck.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - B razilian indigenous leaders left the Amazon rainforest for Rio de Janeiro to push for land rights on Friday, the opening day of the city's famous Carnival, as critics accused campaigners of politicizing one of the world's biggest parties.