WASHINGTON Nov 4 The White House said on
Friday it was willing to provide more documents to Republicans
probing a government loan guarantee to failed solar panel maker
Solyndra, but wants to negotiate a smaller scope than outlined
in subpoenas for the information.
The House Energy and Commerce Committee cast too wide a net
in its subpoenas for White House e-mails and other documents
related to a $535 million government loan guarantee to
Solyndra, President Barack Obama's chief counsel, Kathryn
Ruemmler, said in a letter to the panel.
Republicans are investigating the aid, which became a
political sore point for the Obama administration after the
company went bankrupt and was raided by the FBI.
Ruemmler called the scope of the subpoenas "burdensome and
intrusive" and said they encroached on "longstanding and
important Executive Branch confidentiality interests," noting
the Obama administration had already shared stacks of e-mails
related to the loan.
"None of the more than 85,000 pages of documents produced
to date evidence any favoritism to political supporters or
wrongdoing by the White House," Ruemmler said in a letter to
the committee.
"We remain willing to work with the committee to
accommodate its legitimate oversight interests in a balanced
manner," she said.
Fred Upton, the chairman of the House committee, said the
request for documents was "reasonable" and would help answer
questions about the failed loan.
"We are not demanding the President's blackberry messages
as we are respectful of Executive Privilege. What is the West
Wing trying to hide?" Upton said in a statement.
