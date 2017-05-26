BEIJING May 26 Washington's policy on the South China Sea has not changed under President Donald Trump, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Friday.

Speaking at a news briefing in Beijing, Acting Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Susan Thornton also said there were no indications China had gone cold on further potential sanctions against North Korea.

A U.S navy warship conducted a so-called freedom of navigation drill near Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands on Thursday, the first such manoeuvre under the Trump administration, prompting an angry response from Beijing. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Philip Wen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)