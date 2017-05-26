BEIJING May 26 Washington's policy on the South
China Sea has not changed under President Donald Trump, a senior
U.S. State Department official said on Friday.
Speaking at a news briefing in Beijing, Acting Assistant
Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Susan Thornton also
said there were no indications China had gone cold on further
potential sanctions against North Korea.
A U.S navy warship conducted a so-called freedom of
navigation drill near Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly
Islands on Thursday, the first such manoeuvre under the Trump
administration, prompting an angry response from Beijing.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Philip Wen; Editing
by Simon Cameron-Moore)