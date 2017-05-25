BEIJING May 25 China said on Thursday that
Chinese warships warned a U.S. Navy warship to leave after it
sailed within 12 nautical miles of an artificial island built up
by China in the South China Sea.
Speaking at a monthly news briefing in Beijing, Defence
Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang said China had lodged stern
representations to the U.S over the patrol and that such moves
were not conducive to peace and stability in the South China
Sea.
U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the
USS Dewey sailed on a "freedom of navigation operation" close to
the Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands, among a string of
islets, reefs and shoals over which China has territorial
disputes with its neighbours.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Philip Wen; Editing by
Nick Macfie)