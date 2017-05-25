BEIJING May 25 China warned on Thursday that
the United States risked severely disrupting negotiations
between stakeholders in the South China Sea after a U.S. Navy
warship sailed within 12 nautical miles of an artificial island
built up by China in the disputed waters.
Speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing, Foreign
Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China urged the U.S. to correct
its mistake and refrain from further patrols, adding such
actions were very likely to cause unexpected air and sea
accidents.
U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the
USS Dewey passed close to the Mischief Reef in the Spratly
Islands, among a string of islets, reefs and shoals over which
China has territorial disputes with its neighbours.
(Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Philip Wen;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)