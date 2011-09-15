* Hyperion has until mid-March 2013 to start work

* Company also receives revised air permit

Sept 15 South Dakota pollution regulators on Thursday granted an one-year extension for construction to start on a proposed 400,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery and electrical power plant project planned for the southeast corner of the state, the project's owners said.

The South Dakota Board of Minerals and Environment also granted a revised air permit to the $10 billion project so Hyperion Refining LLC can incorporate additional pollution control technology.

The rollback of the construction start deadline as well as the revised air permit had been sought by Dallas-based Hyperion. The company does not have to begin construction before mid-March 2013.

This is the second construction extension granted to Hyperion this year. Previously, Hyperion had to begin work on the project by Aug. 30, 2012.

Refining industry executives and analysts remain skeptical the company will be able to raise the money to build the project. (Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston; editing by Jim Marshall)