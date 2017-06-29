By Jeff Mason and David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON, June 29 President Donald Trump and
South Korean President Moon Jae-in may present a unified front
over North Korea at the White House on Thursday and Friday, but
tension over trade could puncture their effort to strengthen the
U.S.-South Korea relationship.
Moon, making his first trip to the United States since
becoming his country's leader, will join Trump and his wife,
Melania, for dinner in the White House State Dining Room
Thursday night ahead of meetings on Friday that are expected to
touch on North Korea's nuclear program, China's role in the
region and the U.S. military's THAAD missile defense system.
Both men have an interest in building a strong relationship.
Moon wants to form a friendship with the former New York
businessman and find common ground on ways to resolve the crisis
over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.
Trump wants to build ties with an important leader in the
region as he grows frustrated with Beijing's failure to rein in
Pyongyang, despite his relationship with Chinese President Xi
Jinping.
"If President Trump and I make strong personal ties of
friendship and trust and if we were to try to resolve the North
Korean nuclear issue on the basis of these personal ties, then I
believe we will be able to achieve the resolution of the North
Korean nuclear issue,” Moon told Reuters last week.
Trade could affect that relationship-building process.
In an interview with Reuters in April, Trump called the
five-year-old KORUS trade pact between the United States and
South Korea "horrible" and "unacceptable" and said he would
either renegotiate or terminate it.
"I think they’ll have a friendly and frank discussion about
the trade relationship," a White House official told reporters
on Wednesday, noting concerns about barriers to U.S. auto sales
and surplus Chinese steel that arrives in the United States via
South Korea.
The U.S. goods trade deficit with South Korea has more than
doubled since KORUS took effect in 2012, from $13.2 billion in
2011 to $27.7 billion in 2016. It was forecast to boost U.S.
exports by $10 billion a year, but they were $3 billion lower in
2016 than in 2011.
During remarks at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday,
Moon said unfair trade practices would be eradicated and factors
that limited competition, such as market entry barriers and
price regulations, would be "reevaluated" under his
administration.
Another potential sticking point in their talks could
revolve around the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD)
system that the United States deployed in South Korea in March.
Moon, who has advocated a more moderate approach toward
Pyongyang, expressed shock late last month upon learning that
four more launchers for the controversial system had been
brought into the country. He ordered a probe after his Defense
Ministry failed to inform him of the move.
The system, whose installation irritated China, is meant to
counter the threat from North Korea's missile program. The White
House said it did not expect THAAD to be a major point of
conversation.
Despite potential areas of disagreement, the two leaders are
expected to express common resolve over threats from North
Korea.
"The similarities in our approaches are already evident,"
the White House official said, noting that both men had
expressed willingness to engage with Pyongyang under the right
conditions. "Even once the conditions may present themselves, to
enter into dialogue we must maintain and actually increase
pressure on North Korea. That’s President Moon’s approach; it’s
President Trump’s approach."
