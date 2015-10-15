BRIEF-GT Gold announces non-brokered $2 mln financing
* Gt gold announces non-brokered $2.0 million financing in support of expanded summer 2017 saddle drill program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Oct 15 U.S. President Barack Obama and South Korean President Park Geun-hye will discuss the threat posed by North Korea during Park's visit to Washington on Friday, the White House said.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest on Thursday told reporters that Obama and Park will also discuss the economic cooperation between their two countries and climate change. (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Susan Heavey)
MADRID, April 4 Banco Popular will book additional losses of around 240 million euros in its 2016 results after an internal audit showed some accounting corrections had to be made, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.