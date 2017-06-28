WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. President Donald Trump
will press South Korean President Moon Jae-in to improve trade
imbalances with the United States during meetings at the White
House on Thursday and Friday, a White House official said.
In an interview with Reuters in April, Trump called the
five-year-old KORUS trade pact "horrible" and "unacceptable" and
said he would either renegotiate or terminate it.
Briefing reporters ahead of the visit, an official said
Trump would raise concerns about barriers to U.S. auto sales in
South Korea and "the enormous amount of steel that sometimes
ends up being surplus Chinese steel that comes to the United
States via South Korea."
"I think they’ll have a friendly and frank discussion about
the trade relationship," the official said.
KORUS was initially negotiated by the President George W.
Bush administration in 2007, but was scrapped and renegotiated
under President Barack Obama three years later.
The U.S. goods trade deficit with South Korea has more than
doubled since KORUS took effect in 2012, from $13.2 billion in
2011 to $27.7 billion in 2016. It was forecast to boost U.S.
exports by $10 billion a year, but they were $3 billion lower in
2016 than in 2011.
