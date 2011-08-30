WASHINGTON Aug 30 The U.S. Commerce Department, in a preliminary ruling on Tuesday, said South Korean refrigerator manufacturers had not received big enough subsidies to warrant U.S. countervailing duties.

The decision is setback for Whirlpool (WHR.N), which accused the South Korean government of subsidizing domestic manufacturers including LG Electronics (066570.KS), Samsung Electronics [SMELA.UL] and Daewoo Electronics [DEWOO.UL].

The Department said it found subsidy rates of less than 1 percent for the three companies, which under U.S. law is not large enough to warrant duties.

