WASHINGTON, April 11 The U.S. Commerce
Department said on Tuesday that after an administrative review
it has found South Korean steel producers have been dumping oil
country tubular goods and has responded by imposing duties
ranging from 2.76 percent to 24.9 percent.
The department said in a statement it "is exercising its
authority under Congress for the first time to address market
distortions in the production of foreign merchandise, and to
calculate dumping margins that more accurately account for the
unfair pricing practices of foreign exporters."
(Editing by Eric Walsh and Lisa Shumaker)