WASHINGTON May 30 The United States on Wednesday set preliminary duties on residential washing machines from South Korea in the latest trade action brought by U.S. manufacturer Whirlpool.

The U.S. Commerce Department said it found South Korean producers and exporters have received subsidies equal to 0.22 percent to 70.58 percent of production costs.

The United States imported an estimated $568 million of the washers from South Korea in 2011. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Anthony Boadle)