By Warren Strobel and Louis Charbonneau
| WASHINGTON/UNITED NATIONS
WASHINGTON/UNITED NATIONS Jan 14 It was a bad
start for the U.S. president and the leader of the world's
newest country.
At their first meeting, less than three months after South
Sudan's independence, Barack Obama challenged President Salva
Kiir with what he said was U.S. evidence that Kiir's government
was arming rebels fighting the Sudanese government in Khartoum.
Kiir told Obama his information was wrong, a denial that
U.S. officials regarded as dishonest and the short session ended
in "disaster," said Alex de Waal, a Tufts University professor
deeply involved in Sudan peacemaking who said he was briefed by
both sides after the meeting.
Relations between Obama and Kiir "never really healed" after
that, said Princeton Lyman, the U.S. envoy for Sudan at the
time. The two presidents have not met since.
The difficult encounter during the 2011 U.N. General
Assembly was a wake-up call for the Obama administration.
After playing a major role in bringing South Sudan into
being, the United States was beginning to worry at the highest
level about the country's rampant corruption, tension with
Sudan, failure to build institutions and flagrant human rights
abuses.
Now, political and ethnic friction that have brought South
Sudan to the brink of civil war have eroded much of the goodwill
in Washington toward the leadership of a country whose
independence from Sudan two-and-a-half years ago was seen as a
U.S. foreign policy success.
Since mid-December, fighting that broke out between rival
factions of South Sudan's military has escalated, broadly
following ethnic fault lines. The death toll has climbed well
above an initially estimated 1,000 killed. One analyst for the
Brussels-based International Crisis Group, Casie Copeland, has
estimated close to 10,000 people may have been killed.
The White House is so dismayed that it is considering
imposing targeted sanctions on South Sudan to try to bring peace
between Kiir's government and a rebel faction led by his former
Vice President Riek Machar, Reuters reported on Friday.
It is a stunning departure from the support previously given
to South Sudan by Obama administration figures like former
ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice, current envoy to
the United Nations Samantha Power, and other senior U.S.
officials as it broke away from the predominantly Muslim Sudan
after decades of civil war.
Rice in particular was a staunch defender of South Sudan
against the government of Khartoum during her time in New York.
The cause of the south, where most people are Christians or
follow traditional religions, was a favorite one of U.S. human
rights groups, Christian evangelicals and members of Congress
for decades. In the United States, the conflict was often seen
as an uneven fight between often radical Arab governments in the
north and an impoverished south.
Top U.S. policymakers are dismayed by the current chaos in
South Sudan. "They are all horrified," a former senior U.S.
official said.
MORE TENSION WITH OBAMA
Though South Sudan was founded two years into Obama's first
term, the Bush administration is mostly credited with helping it
win independence after a 2005 peace accord with Sudan. Kiir
often wears a black cowboy hat similar to one given to him by
President George W. Bush who he met in the Oval Office at least
three times.
Relations with Obama are less amicable. The two presidents
again held a fraught conversation when a territorial dispute
known as the Heglig crisis blew up in April, 2012.
Obama warned Kiir in a phone call that U.S. intelligence had
detected South Sudanese forces' preparations for an incursion
across a disputed border with Sudan, said a person with
knowledge of the discussion.
As he had done in their face-to-face meeting, Kiir disputed
the information. But a week later, southern forces did cross the
border and seized oil fields, to the exasperation of the United
States. Details of the Obama-Kiir disagreements were first
reported by McClatchy Newspapers.
The South Sudanese government declined to comment on the
Obama encounters with Kiir but Charles Manyang, foreign affairs
ministry undersecretary, said: "Our foreign relations with
America so far up to today are OK."
Even Rice, now Obama's national security adviser, cooled
toward South Sudan over time, several former officials who
worked with her said.
She was "distressed" at Kiir's performance in the Obama
meeting and "became deeply concerned about some of the
directions of things (that) were happening," former envoy Lyman
said.
All the same, the United States represented by Rice took a
lead role in blocking the U.N. Security Council from following
through on a threat of sanctions against South Sudan and Sudan,
U.N. Security Council diplomats said. The United States argues
that just the threat of sanctions helped solve the crisis.
Applying U.N. sanctions at the time "would have been a major
step against a close friend," said Lyman.
Several U.N. Security Council diplomats said they were
concerned that the unwillingness of the United States to support
those sanctions might have encouraged recklessness on Kiir's
part. But U.S. officials dispute that assessment.
A new crisis blew up in the South Sudanese capital, Juba. In
July 2013, Kiir dismissed Machar and his entire cabinet, and
violence broke out in the country's Jonglei State. Secretary of
State John Kerry called Kiir and urged a change in course.
"We sent a very clear message to all parties, including the
government ... that that had to stop," said Gayle Smith, senior
director for global development and humanitarian issues at the
White House's National Security Council.
Last summer, four of Juba's staunchest U.S. supporters also
wrote to Kiir complaining of ethnic violence by the country's
security forces, including rape and murder, and a culture of
impunity for vast financial corruption.
But things only got worse in December when Kiir accused his
vice president of trying to launch a coup after fighting erupted
between rival soldiers in barracks near the capital. The
conflict quickly spread to other areas.
"Perhaps we could have been more strident and aggressive in
following up what we stressed at that time and ... more
demanding of the U.S. government to be more present on the
ground in South Sudan at a higher level," said one of the
letter's signers, John Prendergast, co-founder of the Enough
Project anti-genocide group.
SHARED BLAME
Both Sudanese and Western analysts place most of the blame
for South Sudan's failings on its leaders, who they say were
unable to make the transition from commanding an armed
liberation movement to governing one of the world's
least-developed countries.
There also seemed to be a growing disconnect between South
Sudan and its international backers, particularly the United
States. The South Sudanese, having secured independence, became
less inclined to listen to outsiders, current and former U.S.
officials said.
The United States and the United Nations were slow to spot
signs of trouble in South Sudan because they were overly eager
to see the country succeed, diplomats said.
"There are a lot of red flags that (the international
community) missed. It was very clear that South Sudan was
heading on the wrong track," said Peter Biar Ajak, executive
director of the Juba-based Center for Strategic Analyses and
Research.
"You didn't see a united response from the international
community. They clearly wanted things to work out, but they
didn't exert enough" pressure.
For months during 2013, as the situation deteriorated, two
key U.S. policy posts - special envoy for the Sudans and chief
of Africa policy at the State Department - were vacant.
"When all of this was deteriorating, there was no one in
charge," said Andrew Natsios, special envoy for Sudan under
Bush. "Neglect and lack of influence is the best way to put it.
Smith, at the National Security Council, said South Sudan
has received "massive attention across the U.S. government."
U.N. experts miscalculated the depths of ethnic and
political division in the country, some diplomats say. In a
closed-door Security Council meeting after Kiir fired Machar and
the cabinet, U.N. envoy Hilde Johnson predicted that a new, more
technocrat-leaning cabinet might lessen tensions, a senior
Western diplomat said.
But the cabinet dismissals only increased friction between
Kiir's Dinka tribe and ethnic Nuers like Machar and many of the
fired ministers.
"In retrospect, we should have thought that if you exclude
essentially one of the largest tribes from the central
government that's a recipe for trouble sooner or later," the
diplomat said.
(Additional reporting by Carl Odera in Juba and Pascal Fletcher
in Johannesburg; Editing by Alistair Bell and Eric Walsh)