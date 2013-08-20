Aug 20 An AirTran Airways flight made an
emergency landing in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday evening after
a passenger tried to open an emergency exit on the plane, a
television station reported.
AirTran Flight 265 was en route to Austin Texas, from
Baltimore when an unruly passenger tried to open a door in the
rear of the plane, prompting the flight to be diverted to
Memphis, WREG-TV in Memphis reported late Monday.
Southwest Airlines Co spokesman Brad Hawkins said in
an email late on Monday to the station that the flight was
"safely diverted to (Memphis) this evening. I also understand
there was an unruly customer among the 120 onboard (+ crew of
5)." AirTran is a Southwest unit.
John Greaud, vice president of operations at Memphis-Shelby
County Airport Authority, told the station the passengers were
taken off the plane so officials could interview them and check
the aircraft. He said the man, who was not identified, did not
appear to be intoxicated.
The station said the man was detained by the FBI for two
hours. Airport officials were working with the FBI to determine
if any charges would be filed, the station said.
The plane later completed its flight to Austin.
A Southwest spokesman was not immediately available for
comment.