By Susan Heavey
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 15 The U.S. government on
Thursday fined Southwest Airlines Co $1.6 million in
what it said was the biggest civil penalty levied against an
airline so far for violating rules barring long waits for
passengers in planes on the runway.
The Department of Transportation said Southwest had failed
to abide by the rules last January when 16 of its aircraft were
delayed on the tarmac at Chicago Midway International Airport.
Passengers were not given the chance to get off the planes after
three hours, and the airline did not have enough staff in place
to avoid the delays, it said.
"We have aggressively enforced, and will continue to
aggressively enforce, our tarmac delay rule to ensure carriers
have adequate resources to minimize passengers' exposure to
lengthy tarmac delays," Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx
said in a statement.
Federal rules adopted in 2009 bar airlines from holding
passengers on a runway for more than three hours without
offering them a chance to leave, although exceptions for safety
and security are allowed.
The $1.6 million penalty is the largest to date out of the
17 such fines it has issued, the department said. It previously
fined United Airlines $1.1 million in 2012 and American Eagle
Airlines $900,000 in 2011, but officials said they fined
Southwest more given the number of planes and passengers
involved. All three incidents were in Chicago.
According to the department, Southwest's crew scheduling
system malfunctioned between Jan. 2 and Jan. 3, 2014, triggering
a staff shortage that, together with a severe winter storm, led
to the delays.
Representatives for Southwest could not be immediately
reached for comment.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham)