WASHINGTON Jan 15 The U.S. government on
Thursday fined Southwest Airlines Co $1.6 million in
what it said was the biggest civil penalty levied against an
airline for violating rules barring long waits for passengers in
planes on the runway.
The Department of Transportation said Southwest had failed
to abide by the rules last January when 16 of its aircraft were
delayed on the tarmac at Chicago Midway International Airport.
Passengers were not given the chance to get off the planes after
three hours, and the airline did not have enough staff in place
to avoid the delays, it said.
"We have aggressively enforced, and will continue to
aggressively enforce, our tarmac delay rule to ensure carriers
have adequate resources to minimize passengers' exposure to
lengthy tarmac delays," Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx
said in a statement.
In a statement, Southwest pointed to severe weather it said
hampered its efforts in the incident.
"We are disappointed that the government would seek
additional money, after the enormous penalties imposed on
Southwest by Mother Nature during the January 2014 winter
storms," adding that the department did credit it for taking
voluntary steps to fix its operations before issuing the order.
Federal rules adopted in 2009 bar airlines from holding
passengers on a runway for more than three hours without
offering them a chance to leave, although exceptions for safety
and security are allowed.
The $1.6 million penalty is the largest to date out of the
17 such fines it has issued, the department said. It fined
United Airlines $1.1 million in 2012 and American Eagle Airlines
$900,000 in 2011, but officials said they fined Southwest more
given the number of planes and passengers involved. All three
incidents were in Chicago.
According to the department, Southwest's crew scheduling
system malfunctioned Jan. 2-3, 2014, triggering a staff shortage
that, together with a severe winter storm, led to the delays.
Southwest said in its statement that while the airline was
able to get passengers safely to Midway despite the snowstorm,
the tarmac was full of planes from canceled outbound flights.
"Our efforts fell short in the face of challenging
operational conditions," it said. It added that the airline had
since taken steps to improve its operations and prevent another
such delay.
