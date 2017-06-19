By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES, June 19
California and in the town of Needles near the Arizona border,
temperatures are expected to reach 127 degrees Fahrenheit (53
Celsius) this week, National Weather Service meteorologist Tom
Fisher said on Monday.
The extreme heat, brought on by a high-pressure system
camped over the Four Corners region, has already boosted
temperatures above normal across much of the Southwest, with the
worst forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.
The heat wave was expected to push temperatures even higher
by mid-week, taxing power grids and prompting airlines to warn
that flights could be disrupted.
Fisher said the sweltering weather could break records in
some areas but was part of a cyclical pattern and not brought on
by climate change or any other unusual phenomenon.
"It's not unprecedented at all, things oscillate around," he
said. "We've had a fairly cool spring, had 'May Gray' and 'June
Gloom', this our first real warmth of the season."
Temperatures were expected to drop by five to 10 degrees F
(about 2.5 C to 5 C) later in the week but in the meantime the
National Weather Service issued excessive heat warnings and
advisories across the Southwest. Even in typically cooler San
Francisco, residents baked in sultry 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31
C).
The National Park Service in Death Valley, known as the
hottest place in America, cautioned tourists about the "EXTREME
SUMMER HEAT" in a warning on its website.
"Expect high temperatures of 100°F to over 120°F (38°C to
over 49°C). Drink plenty of water and carry extra. Avoid hiking
(after 10 am). Travel prepared to survive. In the case of a heat
related illness, get to a cool place and seek help ASAP!" the
park service said.
"Temperatures like this happen less than once per year on
avg. High risk of heat illness if doing strenuous activity
outdoors," the Phoenix office of the National Weather Service
said in a tweet on Monday morning.
There were no reports of severe heat-related illnesses as of
Monday afternoon. Power grid operators and utility companies
urged customers to conserve electricity at peak times to avoid
the possibility of blackouts.
American Airlines advised passengers flying in or
out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport that the intense
heat, which can affect the operation of jet airline engines,
could cause flight delays or cancellations.
The airline said that Phoenix passengers with flights
scheduled to arrive or depart between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. local
time would be allowed to change their travel plans without
incurring additional fees.
A study in the journal Nature Climate Change published on
Monday said that the number of extreme heat waves was expected
to climb to affect half of the Earth's population by the year
2100
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)