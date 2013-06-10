BRIEF-RA Pharmaceuticals Q4 loss per share $0.74
* RA Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
PHOENIX, June 10 A Southwest Airlines flight was diverted to Phoenix on Monday after a possible threat was received, airport authorities said.
The Southwest Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas, was diverted at the request of the Los Angeles Police Department, according to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport spokeswoman Julie Rodriguez.
"The plane has been isolated and is not parked near the terminal areas. Flights at Sky Harbor are arriving and departing as scheduled," she said.
* RA Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
HOUSTON, March 6 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Monday it would invest $20 billion through 2022 to expand its chemical and oil refining plants on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
* CVB Financial Corp announces receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals for acquisition of Valley Commerce Bancorp and Valley Business Bank