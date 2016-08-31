Aug 30 A delegation of soybean buyers from China signed agreements on Tuesday to purchase 146 million bushels, or nearly 4 million tonnes, of U.S. soybeans at a signing ceremony in Indianapolis, according to the U.S. Soybean Export Council.

The purchase agreements were valued at about $1.8 billion, the group estimated after the event.

Details about the timing of shipments and the buying and selling companies were not immediately available.

Some of the purchase agreements between U.S. exporters and buyers from China, the world's top soybean importer, are believed to be "frame contracts" with terms to be finalized at a later date.

Traders expect some of the purchases to be confirmed as sales by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the coming days via the government's daily sales reporting system, which requires exporters to promptly report deals totaling more than 100,000 tonnes in a single day. Past signing ceremonies have triggered large sales announcements.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Boone, Iowa)