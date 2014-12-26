Dec 25 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is
nearing a settlement with regulators over their investigation of
how the company graded real-estate bonds, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The proposed deal, which could be reached as early as next
month, is a joint settlement with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and
Massachusetts Attorney General Martha Coakley, the newspaper
reported. (on.wsj.com/1tiyOP6)
The settlement could involve a suspension of S&P for several
months or even a year from rating some deals and a fine of at
least $60 million, the Journal said.
S&P spokeswoman Catherine Mathis, representatives at the
SEC, the NY AG's office and Coakley's office could not be
reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
In October, S&P's parent McGraw Hill Financial Inc
said it was in "active" settlement talks with federal and state
regulators over its ratings on six commercial mortgage-backed
securities and took a $60 million charge in the third quarter
for a possible accord.
S&P suffered a huge blow to its commercial mortgage-backed
securities business in 2011, after a major error on a $1.5
billion deal caused its market share to shrink.
It isn't clear whether S&P will be asked to admit
wrongdoing, the Journal said.
The U.S. Department of Justice sued S&P for $5 billion in
February 2013, accusing it of issuing inflated ratings before
the 2008 financial crisis to win more fees from issuers, and
failing to downgrade debt backed by mortgage-backed securities
fast enough. That lawsuit remains pending.
The rating agency also faces related lawsuits by many U.S.
states. Its main U.S. rivals, Moody's Investors Service and
Fitch Ratings, do not face similar lawsuits.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)