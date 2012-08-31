* First man on the moon died Aug. 25 at age 82
* Private memorial service held in his native Ohio
* "Never ... sought the limelight"
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Aug 31 As family and
friends of Neil Armstrong gathered in Ohio on Friday for a
private memorial service, NASA paid tribute to the Apollo
astronaut, calling him a great American and a space hero.
"He never dwelled on his remarkable accomplishments or
sought the limelight," Kennedy Space Center director and former
astronaut Robert Cabana said during a short tribute to Armstrong
at the Visitor Complex's Apollo-Saturn 5 Center.
"He just wanted to be part of this remarkable team and to
continue to move us forward," Cabana said.
More than 400 people, including NASA employees, community
leaders and tourists gathered to remember Armstrong, who died on
Aug. 25 following complications from heart surgery. He was 82.
A national memorial service in Washington is expected to be
held in September.
Armstrong rocketed into the history books as commander of
NASA's Apollo 11 mission in July 1969, the first to land
astronauts on the lunar surface.
Cabana, a retired Marine colonel who flew four space shuttle
missions, hailed Armstrong as a pilot and astronaut, but said
his greatest contribution was as a teacher.
"He wanted to share his knowledge and his experience and see
us continue to be a world leader," in space and aeronautics,
Cabana said.
"He always took the time to share his thoughts on technical
issues and his experiences from the past, and he was greatly
interested in Kennedy Space Center's path forward to the
future," Cabana said.
The Florida space port is being transformed following the
end of the 30-year-old space shuttle program last year. NASA
intends to open the base to commercial, research and military
partners.
Armstrong had agreed to speak at the Kennedy Space Center's
50th anniversary gala next month, Cabana said.
"When I got hold of him he said, 'You know, I really don't
want to be the guest of honor. I just want to be another
out-of-town attendee coming to celebrate,'" Cabana said.
"I said, 'Well Neil, will you still be willing to talk?' And
he said, 'Well, of course. Can you give me a hint on what you'd
like me to talk about?' -- as if we wouldn't hang on every word
that he had to say no matter what it was," Cabana added.
"That's the kind of guy Neil was," he said.
NASA administrator Charles Bolden, also a former astronaut,
said the United States has an obligation to build on Armstrong's
legacy.
"Neil Armstrong's first step on the moon paved the way for
others to be the 'first' to step foot on another planet," Bolden
said in a statement on Friday.
"A grateful nation offers praise and salutes a humble
servant who answered the call and dared to dream," he said.
(Editing by Kevin Gray and Eric Walsh)