By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 9 The U.S. Senate Armed Services
Committee could roll back approved exceptions to a ban on the
use of Russian rocket engines for U.S. military use, the
committee's chairman, Senator John McCain, said in a letter made
public on Wednesday.
McCain's letter was the latest salvo in an escalating
congressional battle over the Russian-built rocket engines and
the future of the commercial rocket launch business.
He also accused a Lockheed-Boeing venture of trying to
manipulate Congress.
In a letter to Defense Secretary Ash Carter, McCain called
for a freeze in certain payments to United Launch Alliance, the
Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co venture, which
he accused of making "inappropriate" and "dubious" claims in
seeking relief from a ban on use of Russian RD-180 engines that
power ULA's Atlas 5 rockets.
He said ULA's announcement last month that it would not bid
for the next Air Force global positioning system satellite
launch - ceding the field to privately held SpaceX - was aimed
at forcing Congress to relax a ban on the engines passed after
Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region last year.
"I feel strongly that these tactics are inappropriate and
intended to support an effort in the Congress to subvert the
authorization process," McCain told Carter. "Given these actions
and ULA's decision not to compete for a Phase IA launch, the
Armed Services Committee will need to assess the establishment
of an unrestricted prohibition of the use of Russian rocket
engines."
A congressional aide said that meant the committee could
seek to rescind the exceptions approved in 2015.
The 2016 defense policy bill signed into law last month
would allow ULA to use four more RD-180 engines for military
launches, on top of five approved for use last year.
Senator Richard Shelby, an Alabama Republican, has said he
plans to attach language to a huge federal spending bill that
would further ease the engine ban, a move McCain argues would
give Russia's military more money at a time of rising tensions.
ULA, the monopoly provider of such launches since its
creation in 2006, said it was unable to compete for the launch
because of the way the competition was structured and because it
lacked RD-180 engines for its Atlas 5 rocket after the Pentagon
declined its request from a waiver from the ban.
ULA said it had already assigned the five engines available
at that point to commercial launches, which meant they were not
available for military launches.
McCain asked Carter to tell the committee by Dec. 21 if ULA
could have ordered other engines in time to meet the commercial
launch dates.
A Pentagon spokeswoman said the department would respond to
McCain's letter promptly, but otherwise declined to comment.
ULA told Reuters last month that its board would soon vote
on an order of additional RD-180 engines valued at "several
hundred million dollars" for commercial and civil use.
The company declined to comment on the letter, or any
details about the engine order.
McCain also questioned ULA's claim that it could not compete
because it lacked the accounting systems needed to comply with
certain rules that required bidders to certify that funds from
other government contracts would not benefit the GPS 3 mission.
McCain said ULA was already required to differentiate costs
under the terms of a large yearly launch services support
contract it has with the Air Force, and said no further
contracts should be awarded until that issue was addressed.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Grebler)