By Irene Klotz
Oct 8 An Austrian adventurer is preparing to
skydive from a balloon flying 23 miles (37 km) above New Mexico
on Tuesday, seeking to break a long-standing altitude record -
and the sound
barrier - in the process.
Felix Baumgartner, a 43-year-old helicopter pilot, hot-air
balloonist and professional skydiver, would become the first
person to freefall from that high up in the stratosphere, a
region more like the vacuum of space than the oxygen-rich
atmosphere closer to Earth.
Weather will be key. Baumgartner's team decided to wait out
a cold front moving through the area on Monday before launching
the massive but fragile helium balloon that will carry him to an
altitude of 120,000 feet (36,576 meters) above Roswell, New
Mexico.
If the weather is good, the balloon will be launched at dawn
on Tuesday, around 7 a.m. New Mexico time (9 a.m. EDT/1300 GMT).
It takes about 2.5 to 3 hours to reach 120,000 feet.
The 30-million-cubic-foot (850,000-cubic-meter) plastic
balloon, which is about one-tenth the thickness of a Ziploc bag,
cannot handle winds greater than 6 miles per hour (9.7 km per
hour). The balloon will carry a specially made space capsule
where Baumgartner will spend the ride into the stratosphere.
Baumgartner hopes to break the current record of 102,800
feet (31,333 meters) for the highest-altitude freefall, a
milestone set in 1960 by U.S. Air Force Colonel Joe Kittinger.
By jumping from 120,000 feet (36,576 meters) Baumgartner
will also break the sound barrier. With virtually no air to
cushion his fall, he is expected to reach the speed of sound,
which is 690 mph (1,110 kph) at that altitude, after about 35
seconds of freefall.
He will stay supersonic for nearly a minute and should
freefall for a total of 5 minutes and 35 seconds.
When Baumgartner jumps from the capsule, the position of his
body will be crucial, since there is no air for him to move
around in. If he falls in a way that puts him into a rapid spin,
Baumgartner could pass out and risk damaging his eyes, brain and
cardiovascular system.
Baumgartner's safety gear includes a custom spacesuit to
protect him from the low pressure and the extreme cold.
Temperatures are expected to be as low as about minus-70 degrees
Fahrenheit (minus-57 degrees Celsius.)
The near-vacuum puts him at risk of ebullism, a potentially
lethal condition in which fluids in the body turn to gas and the
blood literally boils. Severe lung damage could occur within
minutes.
Helicopters equipped with newly developed instruments to
treat lung damage will be standing by during Baumgartner's
skydive.
"What we're doing here is not just a record attempt. It's a
flight test program," project adviser Jonathan Clark, a medical
doctor and former NASA flight surgeon, told reporters during a
news conference on Monday.
Among those interested in the spacesuit research are
commercial companies developing spaceships for passenger travel.
The research could help people survive a high-altitude accident.
Clark's wife, shuttle Columbia astronaut Laurel Clark, died
along with six crewmates when the spaceship broke apart over
Texas on Feb. 1, 2003, as it headed for a landing in Florida.
Baumgartner's jump is sponsored by Red Bull, which will be
webcasting the event live at redbullstratos.com
(Editing by Jane Sutton and David Brunnstrom)