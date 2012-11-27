* Two Hubble-class telescopes donated by spy agency
* Equipment declassified, but use is restricted
* Astrophysics, imaging extra-solar planets proposed
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Nov. 27 - NASA is looking for new
ideas on what to do with two space telescopes left over from a
once-secret U.S. spy satellite program.
The U.S. space agency asked the scientific community on
Tuesday for its input into possible missions for a pair of space
telescopes donated last year to NASA by the National
Reconnaissance Office, which operates the nation's spy
satellites.
"NRO offered us their leftover hardware if we want it.
They've been totally open in allowing us to study whether this
hardware would be of advantage to NASA," said Paul Hertz, who
oversees NASA's astrophysics programs.
Topping the list of existing proposals is to use one
telescope for a mission to learn more about an anti-gravity
force known as "dark energy," which is believed to be
responsible for speeding up the universe's rate of expansion.
The phenomenon was discovered in the 1990s by two teams of
researchers who shared the 2011 Nobel Prize in Physics for their
work.
The National Academy of Sciences has made that mission,
known as the Wide-Field Infrared Survey Telescope, its top
choice for an astrophysics space mission for the next decade.
NASA estimates the WFIRST mission would cost $1.5 billion to
$2 billion, but it cannot begin a major new astrophysics project
until spending winds down on the over-budget and delayed James
Webb Space Telescope, which is a successor to the Hubble Space
Telescope and is scheduled for launch in 2018.
The NRO telescopes, which were built to peer down at Earth,
each have a primary mirror that is 7.9 feet (2.4 meters) in
diameter, much larger than the 4.3-foot (1.3-meter) observatory
originally proposed for the WFIRST mission.
While a larger telescope may allow for more detailed
observations, it could be more expensive to outfit with
instruments and launch into space.
"There's a whole lot of ways that a larger telescope might
benefit you, even if it doesn't save you money," Hertz said.
Another option is to pair the WFIRST mission with a new
initiative to view Earth-sized planets beyond the solar system,
said Princeton University researcher David Spergel, who
organized a workshop for scientists in September to discuss
telescope proposals.
The extra-solar planet hunter also could be a stand-alone
mission.
Another idea is to use one of the telescopes to study how
the sun affects Earth's magnetic field.
Like the Hubble observatory, the NRO telescopes are capable
of producing extremely high-resolution images. Although they are
declassified, NASA is prohibited from using the donated
telescopes to produce visible-light images of Earth.
Looking beyond astrophysics missions may get at least one of
the telescopes out of storage sooner.
"Astrophysics is limited in its ability to do anything based
on pre-existing project developments in our budget. The rest of
the agency has potentially more flexibility," said Michael
Moore, NASA's assistant director for innovation and technology.
"Can you use the hardware to address things that are being
done in advanced technology development or with humans or with
robotics? That expands the universe of potential users," he
said.
NASA said responses to its request for mission proposals are
due by Jan. 7.
The telescopes are being stored for NASA by ITT Exelis
in Rochester, New York, at a cost of less than $100,000
a year, Hertz said.
"We can keep them in storage as long as we want to keep
paying the rent," he said.